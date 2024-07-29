18-Wheeler crash caught on dash cam leaves young man seriously injured

Dramatic dash cam video captured the moment an 18-wheeler crashed into the car of 29-year-old Keith Lamont Richardson Jr at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rays Road on Friday afternoon.

"They hold the phone up and all I see is blood coming out of my son's mouth," said Helen Lewis-Gurganious, the victim’s mom. "His car is smashed like a trash can."

The video shows the semi striking the car with so much force it dragged the vehicle across the intersection.

Family members say 29-year-old Keith Lamont Richardson Jr. is recovering after an 18-wheeler crashed into his car at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rays Road on July 26, 2024. (Supplied)

Lewis-Gurganious said medics rushed her son to Grady Memorial Hospital where doctors found a blood clot in his head.

"I've seen that video, and I've cried," she said. It is horrible."

DeKalb County police said the 18-wheeler lost control when it hit Richardson’s car and then drove off.

Using the dash cam video, FOX 5 was able to identify the trucking company as "My Way Trucking LLC" out of Tucker. A woman who identified herself as the owner said the driver, who is in his 60s, had a medical emergency.

She said when he realized what had happened he pulled over about a mile down the road and called the police.

"We just lost two family members in the last couple of years to an 18-wheeler killing, and it just brought back a lot of traumatizing memories," Lewis-Gurganious said.

After yet another crash affecting her family, Lewis-Gurganious has this message for truckers.

"They need to slow down, pay attention to your surroundings," she said. "Pay attention to the people in front of you because you're not the only ones on the road."

His mother said he is improving but still has a long road to recovery.

DeKalb County police said the driver of the semi was cited for the accident and leaving the scene of the crash.