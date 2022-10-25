$17K donation to fund new K-9 for Alpharetta police

article

Thanks to a hefty donation from a local business, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety are now on the market for a new K-9.

The Alpharetta Business Association provided a $17,000 check to the Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation.

"We are very grateful for the continued support of our amazing community and city," they wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials said the donation will provide funding for a new K-9, which will likely include training for both the dog and its prospective handler.