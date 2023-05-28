17-year-old shot during road rage incident overnight, Atlanta police say

A 17-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident overnight, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta PD says they received a report about a person who had arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital shortly before 3 a.m.

At the hospital, they found the victim who was conscious and breathing at the time.

The preliminary investigation determined that the teenager got into an argument with someone in the 3300 block of Delmar Lane and gunfire was exchanged.

It is unknown if anyone has been arrested at this time.

