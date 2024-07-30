17-year-old shot during block party in Hawkinsville, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is conducting an investigation into a shooting early Sunday morning that occurred in Hawkinsville, leaving a 17-year-old from Eastman critically injured.

Around 1:15 a.m. July 28, deputies from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, responded to a call on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Upon arrival, they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred during a block party attended by a large crowd. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Information can be reported to the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI’s website, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is concluded, the findings will be reviewed by the Oconee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.