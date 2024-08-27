17 arrested in human trafficking operation named Operation Wrong Room, GBI says

article

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested 17 individuals during Operation "Wrong Room," a coordinated effort aimed at combating human trafficking in Georgia, according to a press release. This operation was part of a larger multi-state initiative known as Operation "Coast to Coast," which involved law enforcement agencies and service providers from 26 states working together to address the critical issue of human trafficking.

On Aug. 22, authorities from across the United States united in a proactive effort to identify trafficking victims, provide them with essential services, and apprehend traffickers. Operation "Wrong Room," conducted within Georgia, resulted in the contact of 15 adults who were offered a range of services including food, lodging, medical care, drug rehabilitation, counseling, and childcare. In addition to these efforts, law enforcement officials seized over $255,000 from suspected traffickers during two residential search warrants.

The individuals arrested in connection with Operation "Wrong Room" face a variety of charges, including pandering, pimping, and violations of Georgia's Controlled Substances Act. Those arrested include:

Siow Ding Chan, 57, of Alpharetta, charged with pandering.

Idelbrando Jose Vargas Ballestero, 34, of Grayson, charged with pandering.

Larry Bruce Moyer, 41, of Duluth, charged with pandering.

Roberto Martinez, 29, of Willacoochee, charged with pandering.

Stewart Notice Jr., 27, of Fayetteville, charged with pimping.

Joe Anthony Obboye, 25, of Duluth, charged with pandering.

Carlos Anaya Carrasco, 30, of Atlanta, charged with pandering.

Daniel Strycek, 25, of Las Vegas, charged with pandering.

Melissa AnnMarie Stombaugh, 32, of Akron, OH, charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Ashley Alexander, 35, of Winston, charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Lindsay Roberts, 25, of Midway, charged with pimping and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Thomas Piper, 56, of Woodstock, charged with pimping.

Brendan Ahn, 35, of Alpharetta, charged with pandering.

Christopher Horne, 35, of Decatur, charged with pimping.

Jeffrey Li, 28, of Lawrenceville, charged with pandering.

Marco Gamboa Lopez, 39, of Tucker, charged with pandering.

Justin Sanders, 23, of Decatur, charged with pandering.

These individuals have been booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The GBI collaborated with several agencies during this operation, including the Chamblee Police Department, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, the Gwinnett County Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Nationwide, Operation "Coast to Coast" saw the contact of 94 adults and one minor, all of whom were offered similar support services. Among those involved in the operation were law enforcement agencies from Maine to California, with additional assistance from private organizations such as the Human Trafficking Training Center, Safe House Project, and Nurses Against Trafficking.

A child under the age of one was also taken into protective custody during the operation and later placed under the care of state social services. Authorities detained 39 adults as part of the larger operation.

As investigations continue, further details remain under wraps. However, this operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking across the United States. The GBI urges anyone who suspects human trafficking in their area to report it by calling 911 or the Georgia Human Trafficking hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA (1-866-363-4842). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.