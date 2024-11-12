16-year-old Norcross teen shot to death on Windsor Woods Lane

article

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in unincorporated Norcross as 16-year-old Jose Yahir Batz of Norcross.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers from the West Precinct responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Friday reporting a shooting at 2400 Windsor Woods Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found Batz deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

Preliminary details suggest that at least two males were involved in an altercation that escalated to gunfire. One person was detained after the shooting. They have not been identified.

Police are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com, where tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and indictment.