16-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Cobb County Saturday night

A 16-year-old pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver around 11 p.m. July 13 in Cobb County, according to police.

According to preliminary findings, the teenager was walking in the right lane of State Route 360 (Powder Springs Street SW) at the Cunningham Road intersection when he was struck by a red Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver left the scene after striking the pedestrian.

The male teenager sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Cobb County Police Department's Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is leading the investigation.

The next of kin has been notified, but police have not released the teenager's name.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the red Hyundai Santa Fe or its driver to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.