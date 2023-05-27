15-year-old Troup County teen accidentally shot in face on Friday, police say

A 15-year-old male appears to have been accidentally shot in the face in Troup County on Friday.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to a home on Cameron Mill Road in LaGrange shortly before 6 p.m. May 26 for a person shot call.

Upon arrival, they found the teenager who had been shot. The teen was airlifted to a hospital in the Atlanta hospital in serious condition.

The results of the preliminary investigation indicate that the injured teen and other teenagers were "carelessly" handling a handgun when the teen was injured. The sheriff's office is describing the incident as a "tragic accident."

No other information is being released at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA