14-year-old lured for trafficking, Butts County sheriff vows more arrests

The Brief Sheriff Gary Long anticipates more arrests related to the human trafficking of a 14-year-old girl. Thomas Bonner, 24, was arrested for allegedly paying for the girl's Uber ride to his home, where she was found being sexually assaulted. Another suspect, Dylan Jattan, 33, along with Bonner, faces charges of human trafficking, child molestation, and other related offenses. The sheriff's department plans to release a list of online platforms parents should monitor for safety concerns. Sheriff Long has publicly defended the victim against community members who were shaming her, expressing anger towards the perpetrators.



Butts County Sheriff Gary Long is promising more arrests in the disturbing case of a 14-year-old girl who investigators say was lured from her for the purpose of human trafficking. Two men have already been charged in the case.

The sheriff says the case started with the arrest of Thomas Bonner, 24, of Clayton County. After the girl went missing in the early morning after Halloween, they say they learned Bonner allegedly paid for an Uber ride from her Butts County house to his home. Long says when they raided his house, the child was in the act of being sexually assaulted.

Then last Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served an arrest warrant on another suspect in the case. They say Dylan Jattan, 33, and Bonner are charged with human trafficking and child molestation along with other child sex charges.

Long says his department intends to disclose which online sites and apps parents need to monitor.

Sheriff Long says when the girl first went missing, he was upset with people in the community, the victim shaming the child. In several social media posts, he has been outspoken in his defense of her as well as his outrage over those accused of molesting her and attempting to traffic her to others.