12-year-old missing from home on Flat Shoals Way SE since Friday

A 12-year-old boy is missing and Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is requesting help from the public to find him.

Christian Thomas was last seen in the 800 block of Flat Shoals Way SE on June 30. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, peach shorts over gray thermal pants and orange Crocs.

Thomas has been designated as a critical missing person.

If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim's Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).