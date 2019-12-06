11-year-old inventor gets big donation towards his next project

He built his own hovercraft, a remote-controlled lawnmower, and most recently, he created a backpack to help prevent bullying at school. FOX 5 News first profiled Makai Samuels-Paige on Thanksgiving week. During the story, he mentioned he was working on a project to make jet skis safer.

A FOX 5 viewer saw that story and decided to help out the young innovator by donating a jet ski to him, by-passing a fundraiser for the project.

The 11-year-old inventor hasn’t said too much about the new invention but said it will help to save lives.

