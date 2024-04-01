11 hospitalized after series of crashes in rural Coweta County

A series of severe car crashes along Smokey Road near Corinth Road resulted in eleven people being rushed to hospital on Monday. Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to the scene in the early hours following reports of a multi-vehicle accident that left those involved with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to initial investigations, it began when a black Dodge Ram, heading north and navigating a curve on Smokey Road, veered off its path. The driver, losing control of the vehicle, crossed into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a blue Ford truck traveling south. The impact did not stop the Ram's devastating path; it continued northward, striking a silver Ford truck, which was also southbound and towing a trailer.

Emergency services swiftly transported all involved parties to local hospitals. As of Monday evening, the conditions of the individuals involved remained undisclosed, but authorities confirmed that the injuries sustained were not life-threatening.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team was promptly dispatched to the scene, conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of the accidents. Their presence necessitated the temporary closure of the affected section of Smokey Road, causing significant traffic delays in the area.