$10K in illegal street drugs removed during Carrollton drug bust

article

In a targeted operation following an extensive illegal drug distribution investigation, Carrollton Police Department's Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on North Aycock Street on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs.

The operation, which involved the collaborative efforts of the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department, culminated in the apprehension of Mardricus Johnson, 32, and Makia Boyd, 27, both residents of Carrollton. Johnson and Boyd face multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The arrests were made possible after detectives discovered substantial quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA during the execution of the search warrant. Additionally, approximately 2lbs of marijuana, meticulously packaged for distribution, were confiscated as evidence. The operation also led to the seizure of three firearms, including a Drako pistol, and a significant amount of U.S. currency.

Both Johnson and Boyd are currently being held at the Carroll County Jail, pending further legal proceedings.

Carrollton Police Department praised the diligent work and unwavering commitment of the ACE Unit, whose dedicated efforts over the past several weeks resulted in the dismantling of significant distribution networks and the removal of dangerous weapons from the streets. The agency commends the investigators for their tireless pursuit of public safety.

The Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit (ACE) serves Carroll County and represents a collaborative partnership between the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.