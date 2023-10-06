10 Georgia residents make Forbes' 400 richest people in the U.S. annual list

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Forbes has released its annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgia residents are on the list.

It's probably no surprise that the Chick-fil-A family -- Donald "Bubba" Cathy, Dan Cathy and Trudy Cathy White -- are the wealthiest Georgians. They tied for the 76th spot with a personal wealth of $9.7 billion each.

Bubba and Dan currently run the chain, which was founded by their father, Truett Cathy. Bubba serves as the executive vice president and heads the company's Georgia-based Dwarf House and Truett's Grill.

Dan serves as the chairman of Chick-fil-A.

It's also probably no surprise that the founders of Home Depot are on the list -- Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank. Marcus, who is worth $6.7 billion, snagged the 89th spot and Blank, who is worth $7.4 billion, is ranked at 118.

Other Georgians on the list are:

No. 156 -- Jim Kennedy, chairperson of Cox Communications, $6.7 billion

No. 169 -- John Brown, former chairman of Stryker Corp., $5.7 billion

No. 192 -- Gary Rollins, CEO of Orkin's parent company, $5.5 billion

No. 227 -- Dan Kurzius, co-founder of Mailchimp, $4.7 billion

No. 249 -- Ben Chestnut, co-founder of Mailchimp, $4.5 billion

Elon Musk topped the list once again as the world's wealthiest person. His worth is estimated at $251 billion.

The other top 5 are:

No. 2 -- Jeff Bezos, Amazon, $161 billion

No. 3 -- Larry Ellison, Oracle, $158 billion

No. 4 -- Warren Buffet, Berkshire Hathaway, $121 billion

No. 5 -- Larry Page, Google, $114 billion



