1 person killed in crash on I-20WB in Douglasville early Wednesday morning

The crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 WB near Chapel Hill Road on Tuesday morning resulted in the death of one person, according to Douglasville Police Department.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

It took several hours for the scene to be completely cleared and for the interstate to fully reopen.

The Douglasville Police Department did not release any other information about the vehicles involved, the victim, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.