Officals say a woman is dead after an early morning mobile home fire in Hall County.

Fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Lee Land Road just after 1 a.m. for a residential fire call.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Five hours later, 59-year old Brenda Autry was found dead on the scene.

The Hall County Fire Marshall's office is investigating the cause of the fire.