1 person dead, 3 hurt after car slams into mobile home in Buford

One person is a dead and three others have been hurt after a car runs into a mobile home.

The incident happened late Sunday night off Horizon Drive in Buford.

Fire officials say the driver was killed and those injured were inside the home.

Daniel Franco was inside the mobile home when the car slammed into the house. His wife and son are all from California visiting his sister, who lives there with her family. He tells FOX 5 it was around 9 p.m. when he heard a loud boom.

"We heard a car crashing," he said.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle died. Franco's sister, her husband, and their son were all taken to the hospital.

Police are working to figure out why the driver lost control and hit the house.

Franco says he's thankful his sister and her family weren't seriously injured.



