Utah couple visiting Forsyth County for wedding struck by driver, 1 dead

A crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians resulted in the death of a Utah woman and injured her fiancé on Sept. 20, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision occurred at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Majors Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

A 2012 Acura MDX, driven by a 17-year-old student, was headed north on Ronald Reagan Boulevard when the driver attempted a left turn onto Majors Road. According to investigators, the driver lost control of the vehicle, likely due to excessive speed, and veered onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians.

The victims, identified as Steve Olsen and his fiancée, Leslie Schwendiman, were walking along Majors Road when they were hit from behind by the vehicle. Schwendiman was critically injured and later pronounced dead. Olsen was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The couple, both from Utah, had traveled to the area to attend a wedding.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.