1 injured in late-night apartment shooting in southwest Atlanta

A shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex is under investigation.

Officers were called out just before 10:15 p.m. Monday to the Hidden Creste Apartments located at 3200 Stone Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, one person was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The person was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

