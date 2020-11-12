1 injured in possible explosion at retirement facility, officials say

article

At least one person was injured in a possible explosion at a retirement facility that was under construction in Woodstock Thursday morning, officials said.

Woodstock Fire Department say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a possible explosion at Holbrook of Woodstock along GA Highway 92 and people inside.

Fire officials said that one person inside the building was injured and taken to Kennestone Hospital. They said there is also a possibility that someone is stuck in an elevator and that crews were checking the area.

Others have been evacuated from the building at this time.

A spokesperson for the facility said the site was under construction and that no one was living at the facility.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

