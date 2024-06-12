1 hospitalized after chemical leak at Atlanta restaurant

One person was hospitalized after a chemical leak at a restaurant near Greenbriar Mall.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials confirmed with FOX 5 that they were called to Piccadilly Restaurant near the mall at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said that freon was discharged while staff were repairing the building's air conditioning system.

All guests and staff were evacuated.

Medics took one person to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

"The safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and we will work closely with the Fire Marshal to ensure a safe environment before reopening," the restaurant said in a statement.

After a final inspection, the restaurant is expected to be back open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.