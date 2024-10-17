1 dead in Hall County house fire; investigation underway

article

One person was found dead in a house fire in Hall County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Hall County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded at around 12:50 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 4100 block of Sardis Road.

Crews found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames.

As firefighters worked to battle the blaze, a search was conducted inside for the two residents who reportedly lived there. It was then that they discovered a person dead inside.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office will assist in the death investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the victim’s information at this time.

Firefighters stayed on the scene well into the late afternoon, dousing hot spots.

The home is considered a total loss.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist the other resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.