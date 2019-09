One man has died after a motorized hang glider crashed Saturday night in Butts County, officials said.

Dispatch confirmed someone called around 7:09 p.m. to report the aircraft was down.

The crash happened at the 2300 block of Bryant Circle in Dalton.

According to the emergency caller, the man fell around 200 feet, and his body was described as "not in tact".

