1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 south in Macon area

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash on Interstate 75 South near the Pierce Avenue on-ramp.

The crash, which involved 5 vehicles, was called into the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center at 1:45 p.m. Nov. 27.

The vehicles include a box truck, three pickup trucks, and a sports utility vehicle.

One male is dead and three other people were transported to a local medical facility, according to the sheriff's office. Two of those transported appear to have minor injuries. The condition of the third is unknown.

Investigators are on scene working to determine what occurred during the collision. Additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information in reference to this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.