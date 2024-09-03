1 dead after incident on I-85 near Pleasantdale Road

One person is dead following an incident early this morning on Interstate 85 near the Pleasantdale Road exit.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. Details surrounding the event have not yet been released by police, leaving many questions unanswered at this time.

During the investigation, all lanes of I-85 were blocked for several hours, causing significant traffic delays. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Further information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.