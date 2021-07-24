1 dead, 2 shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigate

Police are investigating after three people were shot in northwest Atlanta Saturday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home located in the 400 block of Argus Circle NW.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that one of the victims died and two others were hospitalized due to injuries. No word on their conditions.

An investigation continues.

