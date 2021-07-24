1 dead, 2 shot in northwest Atlanta, police investigate
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after three people were shot in northwest Atlanta Saturday.
According to investigators, the shooting happened at a home located in the 400 block of Argus Circle NW.
Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that one of the victims died and two others were hospitalized due to injuries. No word on their conditions.
An investigation continues.
