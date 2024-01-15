1 dead, 2 injured after weekend house fire in Jackson County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

One person is dead after a fire on Saturday at a home on Nowhere Road in Nicholson, according to the Nicholson Area Fire Rescue.

The fire department says two people were also rescued from the fire by passerby and were transported to a hospital by Madison County EMS. They were "stable" at the time of transport.

The fire department was assisted by Jackson County Fire, Neese-Sanford Fire, and Athens-Clarke County Fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is being investigated by the state fire marshal and Jackson County coroner's office.