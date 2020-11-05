2 charged in connection with fighting a man before his death

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside of a home in October.

According to investigators, two other men face charges in connection with a fight involving the deceased man before his death.

Gainesville police went to the house located on Old Athens Road on October 28 and found 24-year-old John Aaron McMurray. Police performed CPR before fire department personnel attempted other life-saving efforts.

McMurray later died on the scene.

Around 3:20 a.m. Hall County Sheriff's deputies arrived and began investigating.

McMurray became unresponsive after he and two friends got into some sort of fight at his home, investigators said.

One of the friends was later identified as 30-year-old John King Jr.

John King Jr (Hall County Sheriff's Office )

While the second friend was identified by investigators as 28-year-old Zachery Russell.

Zachery Russell (Hall County Sheriff's Office )

The death remains under investigation.

