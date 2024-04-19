1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Greeenbriar Parkway, police say

Two people were shot in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near The Fountainebleu SW on Friday night, according to Atlanta police.

One person died and the other was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say the victims were brothers. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m.

Police did not provide any other information about the shooting or a possible suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.