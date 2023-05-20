1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Campbellton Road, Honeysuckle Lane SW

A man is dead after being shot overnight in the 1900 block of Campbellton Road near Honeysuckle Lane SW.

Atlanta police say they were flagged down at around 2:45 a.m. about a person who had been injured.

They found an unresponsive man who had been shot. Grady EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the man deceased.

Further investigation revealed that a second man arrived at a hospital via a personal vehicle who had also been shot.

Homicide detectives are now trying to figure out exactly what happened.

At this time, no other information has been provided.

MAP OF THE AREA