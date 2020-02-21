1 arrested, 1 at-large for Lenox Square shooting

Police said they have taken out warrants for two people they believe were responsible for a shooting at Lenox Square earlier this month.

It happened on Feb. 10, just outside the food court. Atlanta police said a man in his 40s was shot in the stomach during some sort of "transaction." He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. His name has not been released.

Shakeria King (Fulton County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Investigators believe 21-year-old Shakeria King and a second, unnamed suspect arranged to meet the man and his friend in the parking lot. Police said at some point a gun was pulled out fired at the victim.

King was arrested Thursday in Dublin, Georgia. Police continue to search for the second suspect.

Investigators said they are withholding the second suspect’s name until they are brought into custody.

Both suspects will be charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

