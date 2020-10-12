Week 7 Game of the Week Preview: Milton at Alpharetta

The beginning of region play looks a lot different this year for the Milton Eagles.

When they travel to Alpharetta Friday night, it will be the first region game in 5-7A for both teams.

Not only does that first region clash come in mid-October, but it's a unique week at Milton, whose students are off school Monday and Tuesday.

Milton hasn't lost a region game since 2017 and has started this season 3-1, with their only loss coming to top-ranked Cedar Grove.

The Eagles have a couple of signature wins, beating two ranked teams and shutting out Johns Creek 29-0 in Week 1. Milton head coach Adam Clack said he hopes their tough non-region slate helps prepare them for a good region run, with the goal being top playoff seeding later this season.

Alpharetta has struggled out of the gate with Jason Kervin in his first year as head coach. The Raiders lost two close games to former High 5 Sports teams of the week, North Cobb and Collins Hill.

However, Clack said he expects "one heck of a ballgame" in this North Fulton battle where the players are familiar with each other and the campuses just 10 minutes apart.