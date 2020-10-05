Week 6 Game of the Week preview: Collins Hill at East Coweta

Our Game of the Week takes us southwest of town to historic Garland-Shoemake Stadium as the Collins Hill Eagles (4-1) travel to East Coweta (4-1).

The Eagles are one of the surprise teams of 2020, with their only loss coming to top-ranked Grayson in Week 3.

Collins Hill has three wins against historically strong teams in Carrollton, Rome and Alpharetta.

John Small is in his fourth year at East Coweta. The former head man at South Gwinnett has never had a winning season with the Indians, but he’s made it to the second round of the playoffs in two consecutive years.

East Coweta is hoping to return their glory days under head coach Danny Cronic, when he led them to three region titles.