Week 11 Game of the Week Preview: Decatur vs. St. Pius X

This game will determine the winner of Region 5-Class 5A, as both Decatur and St. Pius X come in without a region loss.

Decatur is having a dream season under first-year head coach William Felton. The Bulldogs are 6-0 and trying to win their first region title since 2004. Decatur is 3-14 all-time against the Golden Lions, so they’ll probably be the underdog heading into the house that George Maloof built.

St. Pius, under head coach Paul Standard, now in his 20th season at the school, is ranked eighth in 5A, according the AJC. This game will feature Pius’ famous option offense against the more traditional attack of the Bulldogs. Standard has taken the Golden Lions to the state finals twice, but has not yet won that elusive state championship.