Noland leaves Oconee Co. to take over at Jefferson

The high school coaching carousel continues to turn as Travis Noland has left Oconee County to become the head coach at Jefferson.

Noland leaves after 8 seasons at Oconee County where he led the Warriors to three region championships and a pair of state runner-up finishes. Noland had an overall record of 70-27 in Watkinsville.

While at Oconee County, Noland coached his sons Ben, Abe and Zeb.

Noland replaces Gene Cathcart at Jefferson. Cathcart left to become head coach at Batesburg Leesville High School in South Carolina.

Under Catchcart, Jefferson won two region championships and finished as state runners-up in 2020.