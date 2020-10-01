High 5 Week 5 Recap

It was Week 5 for most of our High 5 teams, but for DeKalb County, it was Week 1. Let's start there, with our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker.

Marietta vs. Parkview

Duluth vs. Meadowcreek

Westminster vs. St. Pius X

Therrell vs. Columbia



680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan

Cedar Grove vs. Milton

Sequoyah vs. Johns Creek

Creekview vs. Cambridge

Cartersville vs. Cherokee

Notre Dame vs. Cross Keys

Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge

Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland-Henry

SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Lovejoy vs. Griffin

Brookwood vs. North Paulding

And if that's not enough fun for you... Well, let's end on note that will make you smile.