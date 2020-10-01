Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Week 5 Recap

High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - It was Week 5 for most of our High 5 teams, but for DeKalb County, it was Week 1. Let's start there, with our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker.

Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker

Marietta vs. Parkview

Duluth vs. Meadowcreek

Westminster vs. St. Pius X

Therrell vs. Columbia

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan

Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan

Cedar Grove vs. Milton

Sequoyah vs. Johns Creek

Creekview vs. Cambridge

Cartersville vs. Cherokee

Notre Dame vs. Cross Keys

Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge

Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland-Henry

SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Lovejoy vs. Griffin

SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Team of the Week Lovejoy taking on Griffin

Brookwood vs. North Paulding

And if that's not enough fun for you... Well, let's end on note that will make you smile.

THE HAND wins it all!

We knew we had seen that guy somewhere before.