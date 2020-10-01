High 5 Week 5 Recap

ATLANTA - It was Week 5 for most of our High 5 teams, but for DeKalb County, it was Week 1. Let's start there, with our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker.
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker
Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week: Southwest Dekalb vs. Tucker
Marietta vs. Parkview
Marietta vs. Parkview
Marietta vs. Parkview
Duluth vs. Meadowcreek
Duluth vs. Meadowcreek
Duluth vs. Meadowcreek
Westminster vs. St. Pius X
Westminster vs. St. Pius X
Westminster vs. St. Pius X
Therrell vs. Columbia
Therrell vs. Columbia
Therrell vs. Columbia
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Wesleyan
Cedar Grove vs. Milton
Cedar Grove vs. Milton
Cedar Grove vs. Milton
Sequoyah vs. Johns Creek
Sequoyah vs. Johns Creek
Sequoyah vs. Johns Creek
Creekview vs. Cambridge
Creekview vs. Cambridge
Creekview vs. Cambridge
Cartersville vs. Cherokee
Cartersville vs. Cherokee
Cartersville vs. Cherokee
Notre Dame vs. Cross Keys
Notre Dame vs. Cross Keys
Notre Dame vs. Cross Keys
Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge
Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge
Locust Grove vs. Stockbridge
Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland-Henry
Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland-Henry
Eagle’s Landing vs. Woodland-Henry
SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Lovejoy vs. Griffin
SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Lovejoy vs. Griffin
SKYFOX 5 Friday Night Heights: Team of the Week Lovejoy taking on Griffin
Brookwood vs. North Paulding
Brookwood vs. North Paulding
Brookwood vs. North Paulding
And if that's not enough fun for you... Well, let's end on note that will make you smile.
THE HAND wins it all!
We knew we had seen that guy somewhere before.