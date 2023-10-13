Expand / Collapse search

High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Nine

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
High 5 Sports
FOX 5 Atlanta

The High 5 Sports is home for the best IN YOUR FACE action in Georgia high school football.

ATLANTA - It was a cool and rainy night across metro Atlanta, but things would heat up on the grid iron.

The simple message Friday night was that the season was far from over, and many teams were already playing like it was the playoffs.

The High 5 Sports team caught some of the best from around north Georgia.

Here’s the lineup:

  • North Oconee Vs East Forsyth
  • Buford Vs Mill Creek
  • Redan Vs McNair
  • Carver-ATL at Sandy Creek - Call Of The Week

  • Elbert County Vs Rabun County
  • West Forsyth At Lambert
  • West Laurens At Spalding
  • Peachtree Ridge At North Gwinnett
  • Upson Lee At Jackson
  • North Paulding At Harrison
  • Newton At Brookwood
  • South Gwinnett At Grayson
  • Lanier Coach - Mic'd Up

Coach Tyler Maloof gets Mic'D Up

Need a High 5 star coach to pump you back up? How about Lanier’s Tyler Maloof?

  • McEachern At Marietta - Game Of The Week

McEachern vs Marietta - Game of the Week

It's a rivalry that goes back to the 70s: Marietta and McEachern, two premiere programs in Cobb County. Both hoping brutal non-region schedules set them up for a second-half-of-the-season surge.

  • Milton At Forsyth Central
  • Mcintosh At Drew
  • Hiram At Cartersville
  • Hapeville Vs Westminster

