High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Nine

It was a cool and rainy night across metro Atlanta, but things would heat up on the grid iron.

The simple message Friday night was that the season was far from over, and many teams were already playing like it was the playoffs.

The High 5 Sports team caught some of the best from around north Georgia.

Here’s the lineup:

North Oconee Vs East Forsyth

Buford Vs Mill Creek

Redan Vs McNair

Carver-ATL at Sandy Creek - Call Of The Week

Elbert County Vs Rabun County

West Forsyth At Lambert

West Laurens At Spalding

Peachtree Ridge At North Gwinnett

Upson Lee At Jackson

North Paulding At Harrison

Newton At Brookwood

South Gwinnett At Grayson

Lanier Coach - Mic'd Up

McEachern At Marietta - Game Of The Week

Milton At Forsyth Central

Mcintosh At Drew

Hiram At Cartersville

Hapeville Vs Westminster

High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.