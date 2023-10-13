High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Nine
ATLANTA - It was a cool and rainy night across metro Atlanta, but things would heat up on the grid iron.
The simple message Friday night was that the season was far from over, and many teams were already playing like it was the playoffs.
The High 5 Sports team caught some of the best from around north Georgia.
Here’s the lineup:
- North Oconee Vs East Forsyth
- Buford Vs Mill Creek
- Redan Vs McNair
- Carver-ATL at Sandy Creek - Call Of The Week
- Elbert County Vs Rabun County
- West Forsyth At Lambert
- West Laurens At Spalding
- Peachtree Ridge At North Gwinnett
- Upson Lee At Jackson
- North Paulding At Harrison
- Newton At Brookwood
- South Gwinnett At Grayson
- Lanier Coach - Mic'd Up
- McEachern At Marietta - Game Of The Week
- Milton At Forsyth Central
- Mcintosh At Drew
- Hiram At Cartersville
- Hapeville Vs Westminster
High 5 Sports is #INYOURFACE every Friday night at 11 p.m. during Georgia's high school football season. During the "Big Show" catch the High 5 Game of the Week, 680 The Fan Call of the Week, Friday Night Heights, Mic'd Up, highlights, and more. Tune into Good Day Atlanta on Thursday mornings to see the High 5 Team of the Week get presented with the High 5 Hand Trophy. Catch High 5 Sports on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. And make sure to follow Justin Felder, Kelly Price, and DJ Shockley for more action.