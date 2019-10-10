Expand / Collapse search

Grayson hands Shiloh first loss

Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Grayson vs Shiloh

The Grayson Rams restored order in Region 8-AAAAAAA&nbsp;with a 45-7 thrashing of previously undefeated Shiloh on a rare Thursday night game in Gwinnett County.

SNELLVILLE, Ga - The Grayson Rams restored order in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a 45-7 thrashing of previously undefeated Shiloh on a rare Thursday night game in Gwinnett County.

The Generals gave up more points in one night than they had surrendered in six previous games combined. Grayson rode the shoulders of Georgia Tech commit Ryan King, who made circus catches and seemed to score touchdowns at will on the Generals' defense. 

Grayson's Ryan King after a big catch

Shiloh (6-1) has a week off before traveling to South Gwinnett. The Rams (5-1) play on the road at Archer next Friday night in Lawrenceville.

Big Thursday night game – Shiloh vs Grayson preview

Shiloh Head Coach Tino Ierulli talks about the game against Grayson