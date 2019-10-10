Grayson hands Shiloh first loss

The Grayson Rams restored order in Region 8-AAAAAAA with a 45-7 thrashing of previously undefeated Shiloh on a rare Thursday night game in Gwinnett County.

The Generals gave up more points in one night than they had surrendered in six previous games combined. Grayson rode the shoulders of Georgia Tech commit Ryan King, who made circus catches and seemed to score touchdowns at will on the Generals' defense.

Grayson's Ryan King after a big catch

Shiloh (6-1) has a week off before traveling to South Gwinnett. The Rams (5-1) play on the road at Archer next Friday night in Lawrenceville.