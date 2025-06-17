Man sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

The Brief William J. McCleod, 33, pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation, receiving a 30-year prison sentence followed by life on probation. McCleod texted the 13-year-old victim to come over on September 27, 2022; she reported the assault to her mother and police the next day. District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson commended the victim's bravery in reporting the assault, emphasizing that justice has been served with McCleod's sentencing.



A 33-year-old man will spend the next three decades behind bars after admitting he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

What we know:

William J. McCleod, 33, pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation for assaulting the child in September 2022. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by life on probation. He must also be registered as a sex offender.

The backstory:

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, McCleod texted the teen on Sept. 27, 2022, and asked her to come over. The next morning, the teen told her mother and police about the sexual assault.

McCleod was indicted three months later. He was scheduled to go to trial at the end of June, but took a plea deal instead.

What they're saying:

"This victim was very brave for speaking up and telling the truth about the assault," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "As a result of her bravery, this defendant must pay severe consequences for his vile actions. Justice is served, and we hope this victim and her family can heal from this assault and thrive."