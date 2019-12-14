Blessed Trinity wins 3rd straight state title

article

The Blessed Trinity Titans took home their their 3rd straight state championship with a dominant final possession. The Titans beat Oconee County 17-14 in the Class 4A title game on Saturday at Georgia State Stadium.

Blessed Trinity got the ball with a 3 point lead and 8:57 to play in the fourth quarter. WIth the help of two fourth down conversions, they were able to run the clock to 0:00. Running back Elijah Green led the way with 203 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.

Oconee County quarterback Max Johnson, an LSU commit, was 7-20 passing for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns.