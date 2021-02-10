Virginia Willis’ Quick Chicken and Dumplings

article

It's a southern staple recipe that brings comfort, and Southern chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis shows us how to make quick chicken and dumplings.

For more information on Virginia Willis visit her website here or follow her on Instagram @virginiawillis. See recipe below.

Makes 4 cups with about 20 dumplings

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 11/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted nonstick

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken stock

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

1/2 rotisserie chicken, bones and skin discarded, and meat pulled, shredded or chopped into bite-size pieces (about 2 cups)

Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper