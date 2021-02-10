Virginia Willis’ Quick Chicken and Dumplings
It's a southern staple recipe that brings comfort, and Southern chef and cookbook author Virginia Willis shows us how to make quick chicken and dumplings.
For more information on Virginia Willis visit her website here or follow her on Instagram @virginiawillis. See recipe below.
Makes 4 cups with about 20 dumplings
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 11/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted nonstick
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste
- 1/2 rotisserie chicken, bones and skin discarded, and meat pulled, shredded or chopped into bite-size pieces (about 2 cups)
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and 3/4 teaspoon of salt. Add the milk and butter.
- Using a rubber spatula, stir to combine. (Heads up: The mixture will be pretty dry.)
- Mist a saucepan with nonstick spray.
- Add the onion, carrots and celery.
- Cook over medium heat until the onions are translucent, 3 to 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds.
- Add the stock and bring to a boil over high heat.
- Reduce the heat to low.
- Using a small ice cream scoop or tablespoon, drop the dough, about 1 tablespoon at a time, into the simmering stock.
- Cover and simmer until the dumplings are cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.
- To assemble, add the chicken and continue to cook until just heated through, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the parsley.
- Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. Serve immediately.