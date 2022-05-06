Taking the “plunge” down Six Flags White Water’s newest slide

article

It’s five stories high. 500 feet long. There are twists, turns, and lots of splashing water.

So, are you brave enough to take the "plunge" on Six Flags White Water’s newest attraction?

This morning, Good Day Atlanta got its first look — and first ride! — at Python Plunge, the new five-story water slide at Marietta’s Six Flags White Water. It’s the first new thrill ride at the water park in a few years, joining popular attractions including Typhoon Twister, Dive Bomber, and Tornado. Riders on Python Plunge sit in a two-person raft and hang on tight as it races through tunnels and around large spinning discs. And at the end? A big splash, of course — a perfect way to cool down on a hot Georgia afternoon.

Six Flags White Water officially opens for the season on Saturday, May 7, and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays until Memorial Day weekend, at which point the park will operate daily through June and July (returning to weekend-only hours in August). One day admission to Six Flags White Water starts as low as $24.99, and Six Flags recently launched a new three-level pass program which includes admission to the water park.

For more information on admission and hours, click here. And to get a look at Python Plunge in action, click the video player in this article!