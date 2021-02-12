Squid Ink Gnocchi recipe from Chef Ed McFarland
If there's one thing Chef Ed McFarland knows well, it's seafood. The owner of Ed's Lobster bar in Manhattan is helping you prepare a Valentine's Day meal that's sure to impress.
Chef Ed McFarland shows us how to make make Squid Ink Gnocchi. For more information on Chef Ed Mcfarland follow him on Instagram @chefedmcfarland .
Squid Ink Gnocchi with Honey Nut Squash
Honey Nut Squash Recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 honey nut squash, peeled & cut into small cubes
- 1 T. olive oil
Instructions:
- Toss squash w/ olive oil
- Pan-roast squash for 30 minutes
- Remove from oven
- Keep on side and reserve
Squid Ink Gnocchi Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 t. salt
- 2 warm, cooked Idaho potatoes (ground)
- 4 oz. mascarpone cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1 T. squid ink
- 2 chopped sage leaves
- 1 T. butter
Instructions:
- Put flour in a bowl
- Mix with salt
- Make a well
- Put all ingredients in center
- Mix with your hand
- Slowly fold flour in with hand until everything comes together
- Take a portion of gnocchi mixture and roll into cylinder about 1" thick
- Cut into 1" pieces
- In a large pot of a boiling water, cook approx. 10 pieces of gnocchi until they float
- At the same time in a sauté pan, sauté squash over medium heat
- Add butter and sage
- Let brown lightly
- Toss with gnocchi and serve