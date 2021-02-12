Expand / Collapse search

Squid Ink Gnocchi recipe from Chef Ed McFarland

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Squid ink gnocchi in roasted honeynut squash

Chef Ed McFarland of Ed's Lobster Bar shows us how to make a special dish ready for a Valentine's Day dinner at home.

If there's one thing Chef Ed McFarland knows well, it's seafood. The owner of Ed's Lobster bar in Manhattan is helping you prepare a Valentine's Day meal that's sure to impress. 

Chef Ed McFarland shows us how to make make Squid Ink Gnocchi. For more information on Chef Ed Mcfarland follow him on Instagram @chefedmcfarland . 

Squid Ink Gnocchi with Honey Nut Squash

Honey Nut Squash Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1 honey nut squash, peeled & cut into small cubes
  • 1 T. olive oil

Instructions:

  1. Toss squash w/ olive oil
  2. Pan-roast squash for 30 minutes
  3. Remove from oven
  4. Keep on side and reserve

Squid Ink Gnocchi Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 2 c. all-purpose flour
  • 1 t. salt
  • 2 warm, cooked Idaho potatoes (ground)
  • 4 oz. mascarpone cheese
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 T. squid ink
  • 2 chopped sage leaves
  • 1 T. butter

Instructions:

  1. Put flour in a bowl
  2. Mix with salt
  3. Make a well
  4. Put all ingredients in center
  5. Mix with your hand
  6. Slowly fold flour in with hand until everything comes together
  7. Take a portion of gnocchi mixture and roll into cylinder about 1" thick
  8. Cut into 1" pieces
  9. In a large pot of a boiling water, cook approx. 10 pieces of gnocchi until they float
  10. At the same time in a sauté pan, sauté squash over medium heat
  11. Add butter and sage
  12.  Let brown lightly
  13. Toss with gnocchi and serve