Squid Ink Gnocchi recipe from Chef Ed McFarland

If there's one thing Chef Ed McFarland knows well, it's seafood. The owner of Ed's Lobster bar in Manhattan is helping you prepare a Valentine's Day meal that's sure to impress.

Chef Ed McFarland shows us how to make make Squid Ink Gnocchi. For more information on Chef Ed Mcfarland follow him on Instagram @chefedmcfarland .

Squid Ink Gnocchi with Honey Nut Squash

Honey Nut Squash Recipe

Ingredients:

1 honey nut squash, peeled & cut into small cubes

1 T. olive oil

Instructions:

Toss squash w/ olive oil Pan-roast squash for 30 minutes Remove from oven Keep on side and reserve

Squid Ink Gnocchi Recipe

Ingredients:

2 c. all-purpose flour

1 t. salt

2 warm, cooked Idaho potatoes (ground)

4 oz. mascarpone cheese

2 eggs

1 T. squid ink

2 chopped sage leaves

1 T. butter

Instructions: