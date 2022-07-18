Sandy Springs BBQ restaurant changes name, not menu

William Shakespeare once asked, "What’s in a name?" And while he was making a point about the star-crossed lovers of Romeo and Juliet, we think he could have also been talking about one of our favorite subjects: barbecue!

We spent the morning celebrating two delicious decades of McDaniel’s QN2, the popular Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant previously known as Slope’s BBQ. Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel opened the restaurant back in 2002, and say the recent name change was made to finally honor their family and the work they’ve put in to make the business so successful. So, new name? Yes. But the owners are the same, the location is the same, and — thank goodness — the BBQ is the same, too. To paraphrase the Bard, their brisket and ribs would be as delicious under any other name!

So, let’s talk more about that menu! Popular favorites include BBQ pork, BBQ chicken, and BBQ beef brisket sandwiches, the chopped plate (ordered with pork or chicken) and the rib special (served with three ribs, two sides, and a drink). Sides include Brunswick stew, jalapeño cheese grits, and fried okra.

McDaniel’s QN2 is located at 200 Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs, and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. And click the video player to check out our morning celebrating 20 years of community nourishment at McDaniel’s QN2!