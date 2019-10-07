Legendary recording studio hosts first-ever 'Creative Camp'

article

From Whitney Houston to Beyonce to the members TLC, some of the most talented and influential women in popular music have recorded at Metro Atlanta’s Tree Sound Studios. And this week, general manager Mali Hunter is celebrating the studio’s legacy and pushing it forward with a week-long event dedicated to empowering women and fostering creativity.

Mali Hunter and Tree Sound Studios is hosting the first-ever EarthGirl Creative Camp and Festival from Sunday, October 6th through Sunday, October 13th – inviting women from around the world (and from industries spanning music, film, health & wellness, and culinary) to gather at the recording studio to create, bond, and build both professional and personal relationships. According to Hunter, only about five percent of popular music is created by women, something she hopes to change with the week-long event.

Tree Sound Studios is truly an essential part of the Atlanta music scene; its halls are lined with plaques from artists like Elton John and Usher. But it’s the women taking center stage this week – and the Good Day Atlanta feature team spent the morning at Tree Sound, learning more about the effort to support and encourage women and help them find their voices.