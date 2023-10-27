Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Oct. 27, 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - Here are today's guest segments:

Monsterama Con in Peachtree Corners: The classic horro and sci-fi convention, Monsterama, is back at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast in Peachtree Corners this weekend. There is a dealer room, special panels, film screenings and gaming. This year's theme is "Sinbad and the Eye of the Monsterama."

Fall-O-Ween at Home Depot Backyard: The Fall-O-Ween is happening this weekend at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will be music, movies, a vendor village, food trucks, crafts, costume contests and more. The event is free but reservations required

Fall decor: Brittany Sharp shares ideas on fall decor and fun activities for children.

Superica: Superica is celebrating Halloween and Day of the Dead with food and cocktail specials.

Burgers With Buck: This week's featured burger is a burger offered by Wahoo! Grill in Oakhurst. 

Pike Nurseries is showing us how to make simple fall bouquets. 