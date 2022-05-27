Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 27, 2022

"Geek culture" takes over Atlanta as MomoCon returns

From Disney to anime, sitcom stars to sketch comedy icons, the guest list for this year’s MomoCon in Atlanta is a who’s who of pop culture figures.

MomoCon returns to Downtown Atlanta this weekend, running through Sunday, May 29th and celebrating the best of "geek culture" with a full schedule of celebrity guest appearances, cosplay, gaming, live musical performances, and even wrestling! MomoCon debuted in Atlanta back in 2005 with more than 700 fans in attendance; since then, the convention has grown into a four-day event which brought nearly 40,000 people to Downtown Atlanta in 2019. This is the first in-person MomoCon in two years, due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s celebrity guest list features notable talent from movies, television, games, and comics. Heading the list is an exciting name for Disney fans: Bill Farmer, who has voiced Goofy since the late 1980s and also currently voices Pluto and Horace Horsecollar. Also on the list is Atlanta-born Muppets legend Steve Whitmire, who took over as performer of Kermit the Frog after the passing of Jim Henson, "Mad TV" alum and prolific voice actor Phil LaMarr, and actor Jason Marsden (TV’s "Step By Step" and a long list of voice projects).

MomoCon is happening at the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest, through Sunday. Click the video player in this article for a peek at this year’s action!

