Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 27, 2022

"Geek culture" takes over Atlanta as MomoCon returns

Geek culture celebrated at MomoCon in downtown Atlanta

From Disney to anime, sitcom stars to sketch comedy icons, the guest list for this year’s MomoCon in Atlanta is a who’s who of pop culture figures.

MomoCon returns to Downtown Atlanta this weekend, running through Sunday, May 29th and celebrating the best of "geek culture" with a full schedule of celebrity guest appearances, cosplay, gaming, live musical performances, and even wrestling! MomoCon debuted in Atlanta back in 2005 with more than 700 fans in attendance; since then, the convention has grown into a four-day event which brought nearly 40,000 people to Downtown Atlanta in 2019. This is the first in-person MomoCon in two years, due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year’s celebrity guest list features notable talent from movies, television, games, and comics. Heading the list is an exciting name for Disney fans: Bill Farmer, who has voiced Goofy since the late 1980s and also currently voices Pluto and Horace Horsecollar. Also on the list is Atlanta-born Muppets legend Steve Whitmire, who took over as performer of Kermit the Frog after the passing of Jim Henson, "Mad TV" alum and prolific voice actor Phil LaMarr, and actor Jason Marsden (TV’s "Step By Step" and a long list of voice projects).

A celebration of "geek culture" is just what you need for this weekend as the highly-anticipated MomoCon is back in Atlanta. A plethora of vendors and more will be at your service such as Atlanta's own Madness and Company founders Kenneth and Indyasia Fowler putting a twist on some anime-styled clothing. MomoCon will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center through Sunday with single and multi-day passes available.

MomoCon is happening at the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 285 Andrew Young International Boulevard Northwest, through Sunday. Click the video player in this article for a peek at this year’s action!

Author, Whitney English joins us with tips on how to find the balance you may be looking for

Whitney English talks the balance to finding inner peace

Whitney English, author of "A More Beautiful Life" shares three daily checkpoints on how to have a beautiful life and find your inner peace. Some tips she shares includes getting in touch with your thoughts, asking yourself how you are feeling, and much more.

In a time when it can feel like the world is in chaos, it can be challenging to find peace in your own life.  Whitney English is the author of "A More Beautiful Life."  For more information on Whitney English click here.

STK Atlanta joins us with ideas for your Memorial Day Weekend brunch or dinner

STK shows off some Memorial Day dishes

The unofficial start to summer is coming up, and there's no better way to celebrate than some great food. STK Atlanta shows off some fun dishes for Memorial Day weekend plus gives a look at some of the culinary delights you can see on its menu.

 Chef Richard Lee and Chef Emilson Cruz join us from STK with fun dishes for Memorial Day For the recipe, click here

Pet of the day from the Atlanta Humane Society

Pet of the Day from Atlanta Humane Society

Meet Lee, a ten-year-old domestic short haired mix who is definitely a people-person. He loves crawling in your lap for cuddles, belly rubs, and ear scratches. Contact the Atlanta Humane Society or visit atlantahumane.org for more information.

For more information click here.