Roasted Lobster Tail with Garlic Cream Sauce

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, and there's no better way to celebrate than with some great food. STK Atlanta visited Good Day Atlanta and showed off some fun dishes for the holiday weekend, including their Red, White and Blue Lobster Tail.

You can find the Lobster Tail recipe below.

ROASTED LOBSTER TAIL INGREDIENTS

Lobster tail 6oz 4 each

Butter 2 oz.

Thyme 3 sprigs

Lemon juice 0.5 oz.

Salt

Pepper

In boiling water blanch the lobster tail for 3 minutes and ice it down for 30 seconds During that time warm up a pan on medium heat Cut the lobster tail in half length-ways In the hot pan, add the butter with the thyme and add the lobster tail. Do not allow to color the lobster tail Add seasoning and deglaze with the lemon juice when the lobster tail is cooked, 3 more minutes. Unstick the meat of the lobster from the shell before serving it.

GARLIC CREAM SAUCE INGREDIENTS

Béchamel

Milk 1 pint

Butter 2 oz.

Plain flour 2 oz.

Nutmeg 1 pinch

Salt

Pepper

Garlic sauce base

Double cream 1 pint

Raw garlic paste 1 oz

Make the béchamel traditionally Boil double cream with the garlic paste and reduce and pass in a chinois. Add the béchamel and reduce again slowly until the right consistency. Season and hold warm to serve

CRISPY TORTILLAS INGREDIENTS

Flour tortillas 8" 2 pieces

Blue food color 1 teaspoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Vegetable oil 1 tablespoon

Cut the tortilla in strips of 2.5 " length ways and then in thin julienne of 2/8" thick Keep then in a large bowl Warm up an oven at 350F In a small bowl mix the blue food color and the water until you get a deep blue color Wearing gloves, mix some of this diluted blue color in the tortilla with some vegetable oil and mix gently to color the tortillas Once the color is uniform and looks right. Display the tortillas on a baking sheet and sprinkle with salt Place in the oven and cook until crispy but without getting golden

PLATING

Set the lobster tail over your grilled steak or your dish, serve the garlic cream in a ramekin and sprinkle your blue tortillas to garnish your dish.