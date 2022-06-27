Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 27, 2022

Splashing into summer at High Falls State Park:

With a cascading waterfall, a lake, and a swimming pool, it would be hard not to find a way to cool down this summer at High Falls State Park.

Monday morning, we made the trip down to Monroe County and spent a little time exploring the 1,050-acre state park, which is named for the tallest cascading waterfall south of Atlanta. The falls provide an incredibly relaxing and scenic spot (check out our social media pages for proof!), but High Falls State Park is also home to some action-packed adventure opportunities, including boating and fishing, hiking trails, miniature golf, and geocaching. Park staffers say fishing is particularly popular in the park’s lake, which is known for its hybrid and white bass.

For those looking for overnight stays, High Falls State Park is home to half a dozen yurts along with tent, trailer, and RV campsites. Those yurts, by the way, are a little closer to "glamping" than camping, with a ceiling fan and electrical outlets inside (yes, you can charge your phone!) and grills outside!

High Falls State Park is located at 76 High Falls Park Drive in Jackson, and park hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; there is a $5 parking fee, but annual passes are also available. For more information on the park, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring this beautiful Georgia gem!

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest COVID-19 updates: Last week Pfizer announced results of an updated Omicron targeted COVID-19 vaccine booster which demonstrated a substantially higher immune response than the current COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Neil Winawer gives details on what this means. For more information on Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer

Rachel Cruze and George Kamel of Ramsey Solutions talk Summer budgeting: Research shows half of Americans are increasing their summer travel budget or completely changing their travel plans due to higher prices. Rachel Cruz and George Kamel offer spending hacks on the road, how families can make room in their budget, and avoid vaca-debt after they get home.

Christian Gregory talks A&E's "Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution": A&E two-night documentary event explores the progression of Black comedy and the comedians who have used pointed humor to expose, challenge and ridicule society’s injustices and to articulate the Black experience in America. Executive produced by Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT and TIME Studios, the documentary explores Black comedy through a unique lens, tracing the evolution and social awakening of the courageous comedians who dared to push against the constraints of their time and spoke truth to power. The documentary event airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. Watch a preview here.

Michael Bublé is going on tour!: In support of his new album, the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer will be back on the road with his brand new "Higher" tour beginning August 8 in Duluth. Tickets are on sale now for the 27-city US tour. Click here for ticket info.

Amani Sams gives the latest in entertainment news: Last night was culture's biggest night, as BET celebrated their 22nd-annual awards ceremony. Radio personality Amani Sams recaps some of the biggest moments from the night.

