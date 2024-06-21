Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 21, 2024

Here are the featured guests and segments for June 21, 2024:

National Center for Civil and Human Rights anniversary: Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights is celebrating 10 years with a jam-packed weekend full of events.

Usher's New Look Foundation: For 25 years, Usher's New Look Foundation has helped transform the lives of countless students. The foundation's Disruptivator Summit is coming up, and president and CEO Careshia Moore joined Alex Whittler with students Raymond Greene and Courtney Johnson to talk all about it.

Hot 107.9 hosts birthday bash: Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash is Saturday and this year's event has a historic lineup. Radio personality J Nicks shares all the details with Natalie McCann.

Guy Torry: Actor and comedian Guy Torry has been entertaining audiences on stage and screen since the 90s with his relatable and uproarious brand of comedy. Now he's on tour with five shows in Atlanta starting Friday.

Pike Nurseries: It's National Pollinator Week - a week to raise awareness about the goodness of pollinating creatures. The experts at Pike Nurseries know that these bugs have benefits for your yard, and they have tips on how to attract them.